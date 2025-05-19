Michael Morales calls out Ian Garry after massive UFC Vegas 106 win: ‘I think he talks a lot’

Off the back of his first main event victory in the promotion, unbeaten finisher, Michael Morales has staked his claim for a massive fight with Ian Garry next — claiming the Dublin counter striker “talks a lot.

Morales, who made his return over the course of last weekend, managed to stop former title challenger, Gilbert Burns with a stunning first round knockout win, inflicting the Brazilian’s fourth consecutive loss in the process.

And with his win, the Ecuadorian would turn in his eighteenth straight professional victory, adding to prior Octagon successes over the likes of Neil Magny, Jake Matthews, and Max Griffin to name a few.

Still retaining the number twelve ranking at welterweight ahead of the ranking update release tomorrow, Morales already has his route to the top-five in the division in mind.

Michael Morales stakes claim for Ian Garry grudge match

Noting his intentions to book a future fight with recent UFC Kansas City main event winner, Garry, Morales labelled the polarizing Portmarnock striker as “disrespectful” to other combatants.

“I believe he’s (Ian Garry) been very disrespectful with fighters that I admire like Belal (Muhammad) or (Neil) Magny,” Michael Morales told Ariel Helwani for Uncrowned this evening. “They don’t deserve to be disrespected. I think he talks a lot. One time he had some problems in the PI with some people I know. When I found out, I wanted to see what he was doing, but he wasn’t there.”



Michael Morales calls for Ian Machado Garry next and shares why he dislikes him:



Emerging unscatched from his first round win over Niteroi veteran, Burns, Morales is likely set to usurp the former title challenger at number eight in the official welterweight rankings at the very least to boot later this week.