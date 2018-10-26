Michael Johnson Vows Khabib Rematch Would Be ‘Different’

Michael Johnson believes he can beat UFC lightweight champion Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Johnson fought “The Eagle” back in November of 2016 at UFC 205. Despite being able to temporarily rock the Russian, Khabib still dominated Johnson with his grappling. Eventually, Khabib picked up the victory via third-round submission. That was the first of a three-fight losing streak for Johnson.

“The Menace” picked up his first victory since September of 2016 in August when he defeated Andre Fili via split decision. Speaking to media during UFC Fight Night 138 media day, Johnson vowed to rematch the current 155-pound champion one day.

And when they do, it will be a very different scenario (via MMA Junkie):

“I wasn’t comfortable in that fight, and I still hurt him,” Johnson said. “I was thinking about his wrestling. But keep this in mind, and this is for sure: I will face Khabib again, and this time it’s going to be a different scenario. “I’m working my way back up to that lightweight division because three of the top five guys I’ve beaten. It’s definitely on my mind, and he’s definitely back in my mind to get that fight again. “So once I get done with my business at ’45, we’re going to be seeing him shortly.”

Before he can think about a fight against Khabib, however, Johnson will have his hands full tomorrow (Sat., October 27, 2018).

He’ll face Artem Lobov in the co-main event of UFC Moncton in Canada.