If you’ve ever wondered how Michael Jackson would train for a career in the UFC, we’ve got the video for you.

With UFC 289 mere hours away, headlines are being dominated by the event’s biggest names, including Amanda Nunes who will return to defend her bantamweight world championship against dangerous Mexican standout Irene Aldana in the evening’s main event. Sifting through the day’s MMA news, you probably saw Chris Curtis confronting a Twitter troll ahead of his return to the Octagon on Saturday night or Julianna Pena’s latest dig at ‘The Lioness’.

One thing you likely didn’t expect to see is the ‘King of Pop’ Michael Jackson putting in work at the gym. Well, it’s not really Michael Jackson. It’s actually comedian Akamz, a social media sensation that has turned impersonating the Billie Jean singer into an art form by imagining what the music icon would look like training and competing in multiple sports. This time, he’s hitting the gym for some mixed martial arts workouts and it is nothing short of hilarious.

Akazm’s Portrayal of Michael Jackson at the Gym is Comedy Gold

Akazm has gained a massive fan following online with a staggering 24 million followers on TikTok and another 2.2 million on Instagram. Invoking the spirit of Michael Jackson is a regular routine for the talented funny-man, regularly imagining what it would look like if the ‘King of Pop’ had participated in a plethora of sports including tennis, basketball, and soccer.

Which one is your favorite?