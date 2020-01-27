Michael Chiesa Won’t Get Into ‘Verbal Pissing Match’ With Colby Covington

Spread the word!













Michael Chiesa wants Colby Covington next — but don’t expect him to engage in any trash talk.

Chiesa made it three wins in a row at welterweight when he defeated Rafael dos Anjos at UFC Raleigh this past weekend. He proceeded to call out Covington in his post-fight interview as he felt it was the only fight that made sense.

Should that fight get booked, Chiesa will not only have to deal with one of the best welterweights on the planet, but also the mental warfare that Covington brings with his trash talk.

But Chiesa won’t be participating in any trash talk. After all, he doesn’t do that well in that aspect of the fight game and feels it would be a losing cause against Covington.

However, he is ready to test himself both physically and mentally against the former interim welterweight champion:

“I’m not going to go and get in a verbal pissing match with the guy, that’s for sure,” Chiesa said on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show on Monday. “He’d shut me out. I’m not good at the trash-talking stuff. I’ve shown that.

“But I think the guy is a phenomenal fighter. I think it would be a big test for me because not only will he test me physically in the fight, but mentally, he’s going to put me through the ringer. He does that to all the guys he fights. … I want to test myself. I think that’s the ultimate test — Colby Covington — so why not fight him?”

Chiesa added that he had no idea whether Covington wants the fight or has responded to the prospect. But it should be interesting to hear what “Chaos” has to say about it.

