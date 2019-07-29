Michael Chiesa Wants New UFC Contract, Aiming For December Return

Spread the word!













Michael Chiesa is now 2-0 at welterweight since making the move up. At UFC 232 he beat Carlos Condit via submission. Then, at UFC 239 he dominated Diego Sanchez en route to a decision victory.

With the two wins, Chiesa now eyes a spot in the UFC rankings or a ranked opponent. He knows he deserves it, given he was ranked at lightweight, and having these dominant performances. But, first, he wants to renegotiate a new deal:

“I won’t accept anything less than a ranked opponent. I left the lightweight rankings I think I was ranked like 10 or 11 when I left. So, I won’t accept anything less,” Chiesa sad to ESPN. “I have proven I am a legit welterweight. So, I’m looking to re-negotiate a new contract, hopefully, get a fight by December, so that is the timeline we are shooting for, and maybe get that Neil Magny fight.”

When Chiesa goes in to try and sign a new deal, he values how much he is worth based on his performances. As of late, he has been looking incredible at welterweight and showing he is a legit threat in the division:

“Just by my performances, I always show up and I always fight. I’ve always been a company man and I’m not going anywhere. I’m UFC until the end. At this stage of my career being 31, even if I lost every fight from here on out going forward, when my time ends here, my time ends in the sport.”

For now, Michael Chiesa is back in the gym training and awaiting another fight, where he hopes he’ll meet a ranked opponent. And, hopefully, Neil Magny if he had his way.

