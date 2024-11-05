Photos: Two Years Later, Michael Chandler Returns to UFC Looking Absolutely Shredded

Michael Chandler is absolutely shredded ahead of his highly anticipated return to the Octagon.

After wasting two years of his career waiting for a fight with Conor McGregor that never came to fruition, ‘Iron’ is ready to get back to work. He’ll do exactly that on Saturday, November 16 when he heads to Madison Square Garden for a rematch with former lightweight world champion Charles Oliveira.

With fight night closing in, the former Bellator titleholder offered fans a look at his chiseled physique in a post on social media. Chandler also shared the latest test results from UFC’s partners at Drug Free Sports International.

“We are pleased to inform you that [your urine sample] which you provided on 15th October 2024 returned a NEGATIVE result from the lab,” an email from the testing company read. “Thank you for your contribution in supporting a clean UFC.”

Michael Chandler and Charles Oliveira likely vying for a lightweight title shot in 2025

Chandler will need more than muscle if he hopes to win his first fight since May 2022, especially against a well-rounded opponent like Charles Oliveira.

Squaring off with ‘Do Bronx’ at UFC 262, Chandler nearly came out on top after catching Oliveira early. Unfortunately, ‘Iron’ couldn’t finish the job and ultimately lost the fight in the opening seconds of the second round via TKO.

Despite losing three of his last four inside the Octagon, Chandler is still ranked in the lightweight top 10 and could skyrocket himself into the No. 2 spot with a big win over the Brazilian at MSG.

There is a good chance that the winner of Chandler vs. Oliveira 2 could be the next man up for reigning lightweight titleholder Islam Makhachev, once the ‘Dagestani Destroyer’ takes care of a bit of business with top-ranked contender Arman Tsarukyan.