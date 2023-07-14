Off the back of his team’s seventh consecutive victory on The Ultimate Fighter 31 earlier this week, lightweight veteran, Michael Chandler appears puzzled still amid the failure of any significant progress on a bout with ex-champion, Conor McGregor, questioning the newly-turned 35-year-old.

Chandler, the current number five ranked lightweight contender, has yet to return to the Octagon since featuring on the main card of UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden, suffering an eventual third round rear-naked choke loss to common-foe, Dustin Poirier.

Himself sidelined for the last two years, McGregor, who turned 35 years old today, has yet to make a return to the Octagon since suffering a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO defeat to former interim champion, Poirier – fracturing his left tibia and fibula in the opening frame to boot.

Featuring as an opposing coach on TUF 31 against Missouri veteran, Michael Chandler on the reality television show earlier this year, Crumlin striker, McGregor saw his team slump to 0-7 on this season of the showcase earlier this week.

Linked with a potential December return against Chandler at the final flagship event of the year at UFC 296 at the T-Mobile Arena at the welterweight limit – McGregor, at the time of publication, has yet to submit any drug test samples to anti-doping agency, USADA.

With UFC president, Dana White has failed to rule out granting an exemption to allow McGregor to return to competition without spending a six-month period within the USADA testing pool, however, news of an official event, location, or date for a planned bout has yet to follow.

Michael Chandler questions the status of a fight with Conor McGregor

Growing tired of a lack of activity on a bout with former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion, McGregor, Chandler questioned the presence of the Dubliner on his official social media overnight.

“#WhereTheFookIsThatGuy,” Michael Chandler tweeted.