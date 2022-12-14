Michael Chandler expects to land Conor McGregor fight next July: ‘Things are moving in the right direction’

By
Ross Markey
-
Michael Chandler
Mandatory Credit: Chris Unger - Zuffa LLC
<
UFC lightweight contender, Michael Chandler has claimed “things are moving in the right direction” on a potential summer fight with former two-weight champion, Conor McGregor – as he expects to score a fight with the returning Dubliner.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, most recently featured on the main card of UFC 281 back in November at Madison Square Garden against common-foe, and former interim lightweight titleholder, Dustin Poirier – suffering a third round rear-naked choke loss.

As for McGregor, the former undisputed lightweight and featherweight champion has yet to return since July of last year, fracturing his left tibia and fibula in a first round doctor’s stoppage TKO loss against the aforenoted, Poirier.

In the time since, the 34-year-old Crumlin native has welcomed a potential welterweight division return, and has been linked with a division return against one-time vacant title chaser, Michael Chandler.

Michael Chandler expects to score a fight with Conor McGregor next July

According to UFC president, Dana White has also claimed he would “likely” book a fight between the two if given the opportunity in the near future. And it appears Chandler is confident of securing a fight with the star during International Fight Week next year.

“People think it’s going to be the fastest-paced, craziest first round of all-time,” Micahel Chandler said of a fight with Conor McGregor during an interview with MMA Junkie. “I definitely think it will be [Conor McGregor]. The way that Conor McGregor starts fights, the way I start fights – it’s a car crash in the middle of the Octagon.”

“Hopefully at T-Mobile Arena here in Vegas in July,” Michael Chandler explained. “It’s going to be huge, it’s going to be awesome and I believe it’s going to happen. Things are moving in the right direction.” 

In his most recent Octagon victory, Missouri veteran, Chandler stopped former interim titleholder, Tony Ferguson with a brutal front kick KO win back in May at UFC 274.