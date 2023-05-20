Expected to make an Octagon comeback later this year against former duel-weight Octagon champion, Conor McGregor, UFC lightweight contender, Michael Chandler has expressed an interest in a host of other fights, including a surprising pairing with Colby Covington.

Chandler, the current #5 ranked lightweight contender, has been sidelined from active competition since November of last year, most recently suffering a third round rear-naked choke submission loss to Covington’s former training partner, Dustin Poirier at UFC 281.

As for the former interim welterweight champion, Covington has himself yet to feature since he turned in a one-sided unanimous decision shutout win over Jorge Masvidal in their bitter grudge match atop a UFC 272 pay-per-view card back in March of last year.

Michael Chandler weighs up fight with Colby Covington in the future

And while weighing up potential future fights – including the possibility of competing for welterweight gold in the future, Chandler discussed a potential showdown with outspoken Clovis native, Covington.

“I wouldn’t be opposed [to a welterweight championship fight],” Michael Chandler said during an interview with Thiccc Boy. “It depends on if it was the right matchup at 170 [pounds]. Colby (Covington) would be a good fight. I would love that Colby fight. I love the idea of a (Jorge) Masvidal fight, I wish him well in retirement.”

“I love that fight,” Michael Chandler explained. “(Nate) Diaz, I’m sure is gonna end up coming back [to the UFC], he’ll fight at 170 [pounds]. There’s some cool, big, fun fights out there too if I don’t get the title shot. But, like I said, I don’t think I deserve a title shot necessarily. If they [the UFC] give it to me, I ain’t saying no.”

During his tenure with the promotion, Chandler, a former three-time Bellator MMA lightweight champion, has turned in victories over Dan Hooker, and a thunderous KO over former interim lightweight champion, Tony Ferguson.