Legendary ring announcer Michael Buffer isn’t one to make too many slip-ups in the Boxing ring, but he recently spoke out about a big mistake he made just before the Ben Askren vs. Jake Paul fight.

As fight fans watched from around the world, Buffer mispronounced Askren’s name during the fighter introductions, with the longtime announcer saying “Ben Askew” instead of “Ben Askren”.

In a way, the moment added to the hilarity of the event; which included unusual commentary by Oscar De La Hoya and Snoop Dogg.

Buffer said in a recent interview with TooFab that he regrets making the verbal mistake leading up to the big fight.

“I really feel bad, it happens,” Buffer said. “I’m hard on myself and I want to try to find a way to reach out and let him know I feel just as bad as he does.”

The 76-year-old Buffer is arguably one of the most recognized voices in prized fighting, along with his half-brother; UFC announcer Bruce Buffer. He is infamous for coining the well-known phrase “Let’s get ready to rumble” inside the ring.

Askren went on to lose via first-round knockout to Paul, who moves his professional Boxing record to an undefeated 3-0. Askren hasn’t spoken out publically about the incident but gave a viral reaction during the event when Buffer made the slip-up.

Buffer also spoke about Paul’s talent in the ring.

“He can punch, he’s a draw, and he has a big digital following. So it’s going to be a fun ride.” Buffer said.

It takes a real classy human being to admit when you made a mistake, and the always class act Buffer is no exception. While the mispronunciation is rare over the course of Buffer’s 30 years as a ring announcer, it provided a comedic moment for those who tuned in to the event.

