Michael Bisping Would Bet On Amanda Nunes Against Henry Cejudo

Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping would put his money on Amanda Nunes if she ever fought Henry Cejudo.

Cejudo became the bantamweight champion last month and recently joked that he would be open to more gold, even facing the likes of Nunes or Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes, of course, is the women’s bantamweight champion and is regarded as the greatest female fighter of all time.

Back when Ronda Rousey was the bantamweight champion, many believed she would defeat the male bantamweights. And while that seems crazy now, Bisping believes Nunes has a better chance, especially against Cejudo:

“I like it,” Bisping said on his podcast (via MMA News). “I mean I’m not for a woman fighting a man or beating a man up. I like what he’s saying, but I kinda wanna see Nunes. I think I’d put my money on Nunes in that fight. I honestly would. I think I would put my money on Amanda Nunes in that fight.

“Henry Cejudo is 5 foot 4. Amanda Nunes is 5 foot 8. I’m not saying she’s thick, but she’s big. She’s bigger than Henry Cejudo. She has knockout power. I’ve seen Cyborg spar with men and dominate men. I have seen Cyborg in the gym rolling with men and beating men. And I have seen Amanda Nunes go out there and punch Cyborg in the face and knock her flat on her face.”

Bisping certainly has a point, though he acknowledged it would likely never happen.

Regardless, do you agree with him that Nunes can beat Cejudo?