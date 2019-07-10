Henry Cejudo: Amanda Nunes & Valentina Shevchenko Can Get It Too

Spread the word!













Henry Cejudo is on top of the world at the moment. “Triple C” comes off a TKO victory over Marlon Moraes to capture the vacant 135-pound title.

Now, Cejudo reigns as both the UFC flyweight and bantamweight champion of the world. However, due to an injury he suffered during the fight, Cejudo will be out-of-action for the remainder of 2019. As he sits out, Cejudo plots his return fight which will likely take place in the first quarter of 2019.

Speaking to TMZ Sports, Cejudo revealed he’d like to go after a third title, fighting the winner of Max Holloway vs. Frankie Edgar for the 145-pound title at UFC 240:

“I think for me, it’s not necessarily – I don’t want to be the best UFC fighter of all time,” Cejudo said. “To me, I feel like I’m the greatest combat athlete of all time. If I had my choice, I would like to go after a third belt, and I feel like a good fight for me would be against the winner between Frankie Edgar and Max Holloway. But I would really want to fight Frankie Edgar because I know his stature, his height – and I want more gold. I want to add more gold to me resume.”

Cejudo is a prizefighter, meaning he’s willing to fight anyone inside the Octagon for the right price. That offer extends to dominant female champions Amanda Nunes and Valentina Shevchenko. Nunes reigns as the UFC women’s bantamweight and featherweight champion, while Shevchenko reigns as 125-pound champion:

“Like I said man, I’m taking anybody from 99 pounds to 149 pounds. And you know what? If Amanda Nunes wants to get it too – Valentina [Shevchenko], I’m calling you guys out too. I take no prisoners!”

Obviously, the UFC would never sanction a fight between a man and a woman inside of the Octagon. However, when asked if he’d participate in a grappling competition against someone like Amanda Nunes, Cejudo says he’s down:

“Why not?” Cejudo asked. “Why not? We’ll do an exhibition for free, man. I would love to do that.”

What do you think about Cejudo’s aspirations for a third title?