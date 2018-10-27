Michael Bisping ‘Sad To See’ DJ Gone, Wonders If Flyweights Are Next

Former champ Michael Bisping is sad to see Demetrious Johnson gone and he wonders if the entire UFC flyweight division might be next.

For better or worse Johnson was the face of the flyweight division. During that time he was one of the very best pound-for-pound fighters in the world.

It appears now that Johnson will be a part of history in another way as he and Ben Askren will be the centerpieces in MMA’s first-ever ‘trade’. The deal would send Johnson to ONE Championship and Askren to the UFC. The deal is more like a sign-and-release as opposed to a sign-and-trade.

After 11 straight title defenses, Johnson lost to Henry Cejudo at UFC 227 this past August. Many people, including Johnson himself, believed an immediate rematch against Cejudo should be on tap. If ever a champion deserved an immediate rematch it was DJ. However, the UFC had different ideas.

On this week’s episode of UFC Tonight, Bisping gave his feeling about the greatest flyweight in UFC history.

Bisping on The Trade

“First off all, it’s sad to see Demetrious Johnson go.This guy trailblazed the flyweight division. He was the guy. He was the face of it. “Of course, he lost to Henry Cejudo recently but I still believe he’s one of, if not the best pound-for-pound fighter in the world. So it’s sad to see him go.”

With Johnson likely on his way to ONE Championship and Cejudo lobbying to fight TJ Dillashaw, the future of the 125-pound division looks bleak. Dana White hinted that the flyweights could go the way of the dinosaurs a few years back. However, nothing ever came to fruition.

“Sad to see [Demetrious Johnson leave] from a personal perspective but does this mean the end of the flyweight division?” Bisping lamented. “I mean if the UFC are willing to let Demetrious Johnson go — as I say the face of that division — does that mean they’re going to cancel the 125 division? “Force them to go fight at 135 or force them to go fight for ONE FC out in Asia. Who knows? A lot of questions.”

Let us know what you think. Will DJ’s departure mark the beginning of the end for the flyweight division?