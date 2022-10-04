Michael Bisping is not backing down from his feud with UFC superstar, Conor McGregor.

MMA fans have been witness to what seems as a boiling point in the feud between former UFC champions, Conor McGregor and Michael Bisping.

The pair have publicly engaged in beef for some time and their disdain for one another was obvious. A Tweet here, a video there, but the feud never seemed anything too serious, until this past weekend it took a turn.

Originally starting with some unprovoked tweets sent out by McGregor which criticized Bisping’s acting work. “Bisping, remember that show you were in. Ye me neither,” McGregor would tweet.

After a response from Bisping via his podcast, Believe You Me, McGregor would threaten to ‘cave in’ Bisping’s head before sending a voice message, further threatening Bisping.

“Do you want to go to war, man, yeah? McGregor asked. “Do you want to go to f****** war? We’ll go to war with you, yeah? Security. You little sausage of a thing.

‘I’ll have security set you up when you’re in Vegas again, pal. Keep my name out of your f****** mouth again or any type of threatening behavior, or I’ll walk through your front door. You little dope. [Go] back where you belong you little clown, you little sprinter.‘ (H/T DailyMail)

In Bisping’s latest response he would double down, letting McGregor know he wouldn’t keep his mouth shut.

“Conor, relax buddy,” Bisping began. “I’ve been told to keep his name out of my f**king mouth I’m not going to do that. I can’t do that. I talk MMA and he’s the biggest superstar in MMA. When you become a star of that magnitude, people are going to talk.“

What do you make of the Michael Bisping and Conor McGregor beef?