Michael Bisping Remains Skeptical Of Jon Jones’ Drug Testing Situation

Michael Bisping remains skeptical of the situation that UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones finds himself in. It all started in the lead up to his fight at the UFC 232 PPV event once it was revealed that one drug test had metabolites of turinabol still in his system.

This is the same drug that got him a 15 month suspension due to it being a banned substance. It led to the NSAC not willing license him to fight due to it being a “drug-testing abnormality” and forced the UFC to move the show to California.

Skeptical

Despite repeated adverse findings, the post-fight drug tests came back clean. Now, the former UFC middleweight champion thinks it all seems a little convenient.



“So Jon Jones passed his post-fight drug test, which was the question that I asked him which pissed him off. Which led to him being kind of annoyed with me on the post-fight show,” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast. “I don’t want to turn this into Michael Bisping sh*tting on Jon Jones because he’s a legendary fighter. He was the youngest ever champion in the UFC. But to me – and I don’t know the science, I’m speaking purely from the standpoint that this is a fair question to ask.

The narrative as to why he failed the drug test and failed multiple drug tests in August, September, and December ,. Is that these metabolites from the turinabol were in his system from years ago and they could still be there for years. Then all of a sudden he tests positive and then it’s brought to the forefront – Devil’s advocate, you would have to be f*cking stupid to continue microdosing . Then all of a sudden, voila, the next time he gets tested it is out of his system. I don’t know. I’m not saying that is the reality. I’m just saying that is the first thing that I thought and I’d be lying if I didn’t say so.”



“That was the narrative going into this fight: ‘Listen, this is remnants, it was leftover from whenever it was.’ But the point of the matter is that Jeff Novitzky was saying this could be in his system for a long, long time. Then , lo and behold, he tests clean.”

Staying Hopeful

Jones is slated for a clash with number three contender Anthony Smith at UFC 235. Despite the fact that Bisping is still keeping his distance, he did make one thing perfectly clear. That’s the fact that he’s hopeful that Jones continues to compete clean.



“I’m glad he tested clean, I really am,” said Bisping (H/T to MMAfighting). “I hope he continues to do so. He’s a great talent, he’s a great fighter, and I’m glad Jon Jones is back. I’m glad anytime fighters come back.



“I hope he stays clean. I don’t hope he passes his tests and gets away with it. I hope he stays clean. They’re two very different things. I don’t hope he gets away with it. I hope he’s competing on a level playing field and we get to see the best Jon Jones that we can.”

