Michael Bisping Reacts To Yoel Romero Banking $27 Million In Tainted Supplement Lawsuit

Spread the word!













Michael Bisping was just as surprised as everyone else when it was revealed Yoel Romero banked a ridiculous lump sum of $27 million in his recent lawsuit.

“The Count” recently took to his “Believe You Me” podcast to offer his thoughts on the matter. Despite his past issues with the Cuban knockout artist, Bisping actually congratulated Romero on his legal victory (via MMA News):

“I’m like, ‘there’s no way f*cking the Soldier of Steroids has got $27.5 million. Anyway, it’s true. Yoel Romero sued whatever the company’s called and got $27.4 million. And ya know, red panty night for Yoel Romero. There must be a god.

“That’s all I’ve got to say on this. He got $27 million, which is incredible. And I’ll say this, me and Yoel we had a little thing over the years. Congratulations. If you’re listening to this, well done. That’s awesome.”

Romero took on Gold Star Performance Products in the courtroom, a lawsuit stemming from his six-month United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) suspension back in 2016. The suspension was a result of a tainted supplement from Gold Star, who Romero subsequently sued.

It was reported earlier this week that Romero will take home $27.45 million in damages. That breaks down to $3 million in lost wages, $3 million for reputable harm, $3 million for emotional damage, multiplied by three per the New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act. The 42-year-old will, in fact, take home the entire $27.45 million, minus legal fees.

As of this writing, Romero is scheduled to face off against fellow 185-pound knockout artist Paulo Costa at UFC 241 on August 17 in Anaheim, California.