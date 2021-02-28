Former UFC middleweight champion and colour-commentator, Michael Bisping has given his thoughts on a recent video that emerged of a restroom fight between Oklahoma State University footballer, Spencer Jones and a man with a mixed martial arts background.

Footage emerged earlier this week of a brawl between four men in a restroom of a bar in Oklahoma, with the above mentioned, Jones stuck repeatedly by a man who is believed to have a background in mixed martial arts. In the brief, one-minute video shared on social media, Jones can be heard shouting, “get the f*ck out of here bitch, look at me” after his friend pushed the mixed martial arts trainee in question.



Briefly conferring with his friend, the mixed martial arts practitioner then fires multiple strikes toward the face of Jones — who suffered a fractured orbital and required a four-hour surgery to save his left eye, before taking Jones to the restroom floor and attempting to set up a rear-naked choke. The mixed martial arts trained man in question has since been advised by his lawyer to refrain from commenting on the situation.

Speaking on his podcast, Believe You Me, with comedian, Luis J. Gomez — the above mentioned Bisping reacted to the scuffle, telling all parties involved, to “grow the f*ck up“.

“Yeah, well, either way — grow the f*ck up, all of them, all of them,” Bisping said. “Alcohol — children and alcohol, they’re going at it, rolling around on the floor they’re getting into bathroom fights. One day they’re going to look back they’re gonna be ashamed if they’re not already.“



Bisping, who provided colour-commentary at UFC Vegas 20: Rozenstruik vs. Gane last night in a three-man booth alongside UFC lightweight contender, Paul Felder and Jon Anik, retired from mixed martial arts back in November of 2017 after dropping a short-notice knockout loss to Kelvin Gastelum

The victor of The Ultimate Fighter 3, Bisping eventually realised his UFC title aspirations with another short-notice appearance, this time at UFC 199 where he stopped then-champion, Luke Rockhold in the opening round of their rematch. Bisping would go on to avenge at UFC 100 knockout loss to Dan Henderson in October of 2016 with a unanimous decision win on home soil in Manchester in his sole successful title defence.