Michael Bisping Predicts ‘Uneventful’ Buildup For Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal

While most fans are excited for Nate Diaz vs. Jorge Masvidal, Michael Bisping doesn’t think the buildup will be any special.

Diaz and Masvidal will collide in the main event of UFC 244 which takes place November 2 in Madison Square Garden, New York. It will notably be for the BMF belt and is one of the biggest fights of the year.

But don’t expect much trash talk — the buildup may actually be respectful according to Bisping:

“I think a lot of people are getting a little too excited for the preemptive trash talk that’s gonna take place,” Bisping said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “A lot of people are expecting these crazy back-and-forths. I actually think it’s gonna be somewhat respectful.

“They both know they’re badasses, they both know they’re real dudes. They both know that, ‘listen sh*t can kick off right now motherf*cker. We don’t care.’ So I think for that reason it’s gonna be pretty uneventful, the leadup to the fight.”

However, the fight itself is a different story. Given both fighters’ styles, Bisping expects the contest to ‘one million percent’ deliver:

“Not saying it’s not gonna be compelling,” Bisping added. “Not saying it’s not gonna be must-watch TV. Not saying the fight isn’t gonna deliver, I am. I just don’t think we’re gonna see like a Conor McGregor-Nate Diaz-type situation. I think both of them are gonna hold each other in a certain level of respect. Hold each other in a certain regard, but the fight will one million percent deliver.”

Do you agree with Bisping about the potential Diaz vs. Masvidal buildup?