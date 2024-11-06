Michael Bisping Cracks Up At One-Eyed Joke with US Election

UFC legend Michael Bisping has laughed off a one-eyed joke made at his expense related to the US election.

As we know, Michael Bisping is a beloved figure in mixed martial arts. He achieved some incredible things throughout the course of his career, capping it all off by becoming the new UFC middleweight champion. That, in itself, cements him as an absolute icon in this sport and in the promotion as a whole.

Of course, as we know, the great Michael Bisping managed to achieve that feat with just one eye. He had sustained a nasty injury a few years prior which led to him being partially sighted, and when you take that into consideration, it makes his feat all the more remarkable.

Alas, despite his success, many still like to make fun of him for it. The majority of the jokes made at his expense are light-hearted, as was the case with the following remark – which Bisping responded to brilliantly.

Still won a fucking world title though. 👍🏻 https://t.co/dOfsKWSPDp — michael (@bisping) November 6, 2024

Michael Bisping responds to troll

When you’ve been around the game for as long as he has, you know how to work the crowd. You also know how to win an argument, which he did handily – although, as previously stated, it didn’t feel like there was too much malice behind it.

As we look ahead to the future, it’s not hard to picture Michael Bisping remaining an important part of the UFC family. He serves as one of their most prominent commentators and while he isn’t everyone’s cup of tea, he certainly knows how to get fans pumped up before a big event, as well as during it.

While he’ll never return to active competition, and rightfully so, he’ll always be known as a man who achieved a goal that goes far beyond what many of us could’ve expected.