Michael Bisping Goes Off On Frank Mir Over USADA Statment

The UFC 232 fallout continues as former middleweight champion Michael Bisping went off on Frank Mir regarding his USADA statement.

The Jon Jones saga continues as he was flagged for an “atypical” sample on Dec. 9 by USADA. The trace amount of turinabol that was found in his system was ruled to be from a rare “pulsing” effect and not recent ingestion.

Several fighters, including Mir, have had their run-ins with USADA in the past. Mir released a statement documenting his interactions with the anti-doping agency. He claimed he was told that a “pulsing” effect just wasn’t possible.

The always-outspoken Bisping didn’t care for the former heavyweight champions assessment of the USADA situation. And on a recent edition of his “Believe You Me” podcast he gave his two cents. (h/t mmanews .com)

“The Count” Goes Off On Mir

“Who cares! Frank Mir always has too much to say about all the wrong things. I’m sorry I love Frank Mir, he’s a great guy but this is the problem. … The problem that this does cause is that it gives everybody that has tested positive in the past. It gives them a reason to now get on their soapbox and start complaining and say ‘well this was one that I took a long time ago and I didn’t get the same treatment.’ Bearing in mind, remember that Frank Mir also said that he tested positive because he ingested kangaroo meat and the steroids were in the kangaroo meat because farmers inject cattle and livestock with steroids to make them bigger.

“The only problem with that Frank is that kangaroos are not f*cking bred in captivity or they’re not farmed at all they’re just caught in the wild. So that whole theory’s out the window.”

Bisping then pointed out the obvious that the real story was Jones. “The Count” continued to berate Mir by poking fun at the fact at how Mir because he now fights in Bellator:

“I honestly couldn’t give a f*ck. The big news here is Jon Jones, ‘DC,’ [and] the fans. Frank Mir fights for Bellator now and has his knickers in a twist because his name was dragged through the mud. You can’t deny that Frank Mir’s body f*cking all of a sudden put on 500 pounds overnight.”