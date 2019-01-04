Michael Bisping Explains Why He Has No Sympathy For Jon Jones

Michael Bisping explains why he has no sympathy for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.

Leading up to Jones’ latest fight, there was some drama to go along with it. Once it was revealed that one of Jones’ test from December was found to have an ‘atypical finding,’ the UFC 232 event was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.

Bisping’s Postion

Bisping went on record by stating that he has zero sympathy for Jones’ case once the UFC champ received criticism from the public.



“Admitting that the last time (2017 suspension) is getting him off this time. But you denied (taking steroids) last time! So which is it?” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “Right? You’re just cheating all over the place. Guess what, the sad reality is, he’s not the f—king only one.”



“If he wasn’t cheating in the first place, then it wouldn’t have been there in the first place. I have really really limited sympathy. In fact, I have no sympathy at all for the situation that he’s in,” he said. “I have no sympathy for the drug testing bullshit. This is not a case where there’s been no smoke, there’s no fire. There’s a f —king fire all over the place. You tested positive three times. The reason they’re in your system, is your f—king fault.”



Siutation