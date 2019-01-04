Michael Bisping Explains Why He Has No Sympathy For Jon Jones

Michael Bisping explains why he has no sympathy for UFC light heavyweight champion Jon Jones.
Leading up to Jones’ latest fight, there was some drama to go along with it. Once it was revealed that one of Jones’ test from December was found to have an ‘atypical finding,’ the UFC 232 event was moved from Las Vegas to Los Angeles.
Bisping went on record by stating that he has zero sympathy for Jones.
“Admitting that the last time (2017 suspension) is getting him off this time. But you denied (taking steroids) last time! So which is it?” Bisping said on his Believe You Me podcast (H/T to Bloody Elbow). “Right? You’re just cheating all over the place. Guess what, the sad reality is, he’s not the f—king only one.”
"If he wasn't cheating in the first place, then it wouldn't have been there in the first place. I have really really limited sympathy. In fact, I have no sympathy at all for the situation that he's in," he said. "I have no sympathy for the drug testing bullshit. This is not a case where there's been no smoke, there's no fire."
At the time, USADA claimed that it was just residual amounts from Jones’ 2017 drug test that made this finding known. In the mind of Bisping, he thinks this shouldn’t have been allowed for Jones due to his history. It all comes back to the fact that Jones tested positive on three separate drug tests.
“I think the whole thing is bullshit. I think it’s ridiculous,” Bisping said. “I think he shouldn’t have been in there. It’s very black and white. Just like when you take a sobriety test. You get pulled over, they suspect you’re drunk driving. You get alcohol in your system, you’re fucked. Same thing with steroids.”
"I've said it the whole time. My stance on that hasn't changed."