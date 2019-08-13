Michael Bisping: Conor McGregor vs. Jose Aldo Rematch Is The Fight To Make

Spread the word!













Former UFC middleweight champion Michael Bisping believes a rematch between Conor McGregor and Jose Aldo is the fight to make next.

McGregor hasn’t competed since his submission defeat to Khabib Nurmagomedov last year. Aldo, meanwhile, is coming off a decision loss to Alexander Volkanovski which ended a recent two-fight winning streak.

The two famously competed against each other in the main event of UFC 194 in December 2015 which saw McGregor capture the featherweight title following a 13-second knockout of Aldo.

And with UFC 244 approaching in November which is set to take place in Madison Square Garden, Bisping believes it’s time for them to run things back — especially as he doesn’t see the Irishman beating Nurmagomedov in a rematch:

“That’s the fight to make [McGregor vs. Aldo II], if I’m honest,” Bisping said on his podcast (via BJ Penn). “Conor’s gotta get back in the winning circle. If he fights Khabib, more than likely that’s not gonna happen. Could he catch him with a good shot and rock him and follow it up? Yeah, of course he could. But more than likely Khabib’s gonna take his best shot, he’s gonna take him down and we’re gonna have a replay of what happened last time.”

“Aldo and McGregor, the buildup to that fight was huge. It ended amazingly in 13 seconds and well done to McGregor. I think people would love to see that because a lot of people feel that Aldo could do better in the rematch. And that’s definitely a very winnable fight for Conor. Of course we saw what happened the first time, the second time who knows what’s gonna happen? But it’s a very winnable fight.”

Do you agree with Bisping? Do you want to see McGregor vs. Aldo II?