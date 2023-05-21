Michael Bisping scored his own finish at UFC Vegas 73 on Saturday night.

The former UFC middleweight champion was on hand for what turned out to be a spectacular night of fights at The APEX in Las Vegas. In the main event of the evening, Mackenzie Dern delivered a show-stealing performance against the always-game Angela Hill, but the action didn’t stop there. Following the broadcast, Michael Bisping was called into the Octagon to join Jackass star Steve-O.

With one-time middleweight title challenger Marvin Vettori by his side, ‘The Count’ was tasked with choking out Steve-O inside the cage, a wish ‘The Count’ was more than happy to grant. In the video clip, which you can see below, Michael Bisping sends the professional(?) stuntman to la-la land in a matter of seconds.

Of course, Steve-O comes to moments later and appears to be genuinely excited by the feeling of lost consciousness.

Once he got the Jackass star back to his feet, Michael Bisping turned his attention toward the camera where he congratulated the night’s big winner. “Mackenzie Dern got the job done tonight. Congratulations to her. Great striking and jiu-jitsu as always,” Bisping said. With the victory, the No. 8 ranked strawweight moved to 8-3 inside the Octagon. She is just 2-2 in her last four, but those losses came against two of the best in the division, Marina Rodriguez and Yan Xiaonan.

Saturday was a big night for women’s mixed martial arts as four fighters saw their hands raised, including perennial contender Karolina Kowalkiewicz. The Polish Princess scored her third-straight win as she continued a career renaissance, besting streaking standout Vanessa Demopoulos. Elsewhere, Natalia Silva delivered a brilliant performance against Victoria Leonardo while Loopy Godinez made it two in a row against Emily Ducote.

Dern vs. Hill was appropriately dubbed Fight of the Night, earning both competitors a $50,000 bonus for their effort.