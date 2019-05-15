Michael Bisping Calls Jessica Andrade’s KO Win Over Rose Namajunas A ‘Fluke’

Spread the word!













Jessica Andrade pulled off one of the most shocking UFC title victories in history this past weekend (Sat. May 11, 2019).

Andrade took Rose Namajunas down with a powerful slam, landing “Thug” right on her head and rendering her unconscious. Prior to the knockout, Namajunas was actually winning the bout rather handily, putting on a clinic in the standup department, cutting Andrade’s eye early.

Speaking on his podcast, “Believe You Me,” Bisping called the finish “kind of a fluke” (via MMA News):

“Listen, Jessica Andrade is now the champ. I didn’t see it happening to be honest. Do you know what? I think, and I shouldn’t say this cuz it’s doing a disservice to Jessica Andrade and maybe even being disrespectful, which I’m not trying to do.

“It was kind of a fluke. Do you know what I mean? That doesn’t happen. She’s done that move a lot, generally people don’t land on the head and get knocked out. That’s not to say in a rematch she couldn’t win, but I’d definitely favor Rose in the rematch after what I saw in that first round and a half.

“That said, as I said that does come off a little bit disrespectful. That’s not my intention.”

It will be interesting to see where the strawweight division goes from here. Namajunas could very well receive a rematch, however, she seems to be undecided on her future. Also, a pivotal 115-pound bout between Tatiana Suarez and Nina Ansaroff is scheduled for UFC 238. The winner of that bout could very well receive the next title opportunity.