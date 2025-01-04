Michael Bisping reveals how eye injury caused him anxiety in the UFC

UFC Hall of Famer Michael Bisping has revealed how his eye injury caused him anxiety during his time with the promotion.

As we know, Michael Bisping is an absolute legend in the world of mixed martial arts. In addition to being one of the toughest fighters of his generation, he’s also a former world champion after he knocked out Luke Rockhold to claim the middleweight gold almost a decade ago.

In addition, he won that belt with one functioning eye after losing his vision in the other. That, above all else, defines Michael Bisping as a fighter and as a true warrior.

In a recent interview, he spoke candidly about the problems he had with pre-fight medical exams as a result of his eye.

Michael Bisping talks about pre-fight medical exams

“I just lied my ass off in every test,” Bisping replied. “I even had a stupid little code with me and [Jason] Parillo. I would pass the pre-fight test somehow, and then at weigh-ins, the [commission] would want to check my vision. I was always terrified because I didn’t have [my fake eyeball] then, and my eye looked terrible. It looks worse now, but back then, it was a little bit better. You could clearly see when you looked at it that it wasn’t healthy.

“I would think all they had to do was cover my left eye and ask, ‘How many fingers am I holding up?’” Bisping added. “And then I would be f—ked. So, every training camp, the fight was the easy part — I was terrified because I am spending all of this money on this camp, putting all of this effort, going to fly to wherever I needed to be, and the day before the fight I’m going to be pulled from the fight.

“The stress was so major,” Bisping added. “When I would get past weigh-ins, I would be so relieved because I could fight — the stress was insane.”

Quotes via MMA Mania