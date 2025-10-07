Merab Dvalishvili vs Umar Nurmagomedov 2: John Wood makes huge prediction

John Wood has given his thoughts on how a rematch between Merab Dvalishvili and Umar Nurmagomedov could play out.

As we know, Merab Dvalishvili is the UFC bantamweight champion, and last weekend, he successfully defended the title for a third time. He did so against Cory Sandhagen, off the back of him also managing to retain the strap against Umar Nurmagomedov and Sean O’Malley.

As we look ahead to the future, some have questioned what will come next for Merab Dvalishvili. He’s managed to defeat a parade of top names during his stint in the bantamweight division, to the point where it feels like there aren’t many fresh challengers for him – prompting the idea of him taking on a rematch or two.

Umar Nurmagomedov is someone who, if he gets through his next fight against Mario Bautista, could be in the running. In a recent interview, Merab Dvalishvili’s coach John Wood gave his thoughts on how that could go.

Merab Dvalishvili’s coach predicts hypothetical Umar Nurmagomedov rematch

“I think he finishes Umar. I think he destroys Umar,” Wood told Submission Radio. “It’s way worse for Umar. People try to make excuses for whatever Umar’s camp had going on. That was the worst Merab that you’ve ever seen. That was the most unhealthy, sick, injured Merab that you will ever see take a short-notice fight: hand, back, rib, shins, shins, staph infection.

“Everything you could possibly go through, and he still went out there and handled it just like that. And that’s one that you don’t want to have angry Merab on your ass – and he’s not a huge fan of some of the stuff that they say, some of the stuff he does. I think that goes in a much more violent fashion, and I think there’s a finish that would probably be coming out of that fight.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie