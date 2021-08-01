Armenian kickboxing talent, Melsik ‘The Gun’ Baghdasaryan has landed in the Octagon in a big way tonight — finishing Collin Anglin with a huge high-kick followed up by strikes in the second round of their UFC Vegas 33 main card clash.

Featuring on Dana White‘s Contender Series back in September of last year, Baghdasaryan earned his UFC deal with a unanimous decision victory over Dennis Buzukja and made his promotional bow in the form of tonight’s main card clash with Anglin.

Rocking the United States native in the opening round, striking talent, Baghdasaryan would have to wait until the second round to find a finish. And in magnificent circumstances, landed a flush left high-kick, sending Anglin back to the Octagon canvas, following up with a series of ground strikes as referee, Mark Smith called. a halt to the action in timely fashion.

Below, catch the highlights from Baghdasayan’s massive UFC debut.

Talk about a quick start to RD 1! 😱#UFCVegas33 pic.twitter.com/M4eHLcK8RJ — UFC (@ufc) August 1, 2021