Featherweight Megan Anderson has completed her current contract with the UFC and looks to test the waters of free agency.

Anderson is coming off a quick submission loss to WMMA’s GOAT, Amanda Nunes at UFC 259 last weekend. This was the last fight on her contract. The Aussie was looking to renew her terms with the UFC as the featherweight champion, making more money than ever. However, things don’t always play out the way we want them to.

“The Lioness” has just about cleaned out the den at 135 and now 145lbs, with few contenders on the rise. Anderson was that young lion who among 7 others fell short of the ultimate goal to get the strap from the champ-champ.

From the ashes of the co-main event, Anderson would eventually go onto social media to react to the fast defeat.

Additionally, the gamer would go on her Twitch to discuss the fight and her future in the fight game. With a uncertain future in the promotion, the Australian would go on to voice more of her thoughts. One being that the UFC had decided to cut the featherweight division.

This was later found to be untrue, UFC officials told ESPN’s Marc Raimondi. As stated in the UFC 259 post-fight presser, Dana White intends to keep the division open as long as Amanda Nunes wants to defend up there.

White said after UFC 259 that the UFC will “keep that division cranking” as long as Amanda Nunes wants to continue defending the women’s featherweight title. — Marc Raimondi (@marc_raimondi) March 10, 2021

It is unsure at this time if the contract-completed Anderson will either re-sign with the UFC or venture off into another promotion. With PFL, Bellator and Invicta having more fighters on the roster at 145 (155 for PFL), it is very likely Anderson will move out. No official decision has been made yet, but the Featherweight seems to be heading toward signing with another promotion, providing the lack of talent and opportunities at UFC’s 145 division currently.

Anderson would go on to release a statement following the news.

“Saturday night was fight number 6 of my 6 fight deal with the UFC.” said Anderson on Instagram. “I had an amazing run with the promotion, culminating in a UFC world title fight. If you know me and the journey I have been on, just to reach the pinnacle of the sport is something I am incredibly proud of. I want to thank my team and everyone at the UFC for the past 3 years, it’s been amazing to perform for my fans on such a big stage.”

“I’m looking to rest up and heal from my injuries before I decide what is next for my MMA career.” Anderson added. “Regardless of what the UFC decides to do with the Women’s 145 division, there are plenty of opportunities for me across the world to continue to do what I love.”

“Thank you all, and stay tuned!”

Where should Megan Anderson fight next?