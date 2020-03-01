Megan Anderson Ends Norma Dumont – UFC Norfolk Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Norfolk main card is a women’s featherweight bout between Megan Anderson and Norma Dumont.

Round 1: Anderson avoids an early leg kick. Dumont misses two one-twos and proceeds to clinch with Anderson. She lands a couple of knees as she has the Aussie against the fence. Dumont takes her down but they get back up soon after. Anderson lands a huge punch soon after which drops Dumont with the referee stopping the bout right away.

Official result: Megan Anderson defeats Norma Dumont via knockout (R1, 3:31).