Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Is Coming? Floyd’s Father Thinks So

Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 has been speculated by fight fans and fighters since their first bout went down in 2017. There have even been reports about the fight potentially going down to the point where early betting odds were released.

The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.

As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.

This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon, which was based on rumors in early 2018. Obviously, that is not going down as McGregor is slated to challenge for the UFC lightweight title at the UFC 229 PPV event.

Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Is Coming?

Floyd Senior went on record by stating in a recent interview that he thinks there’s a good chance Mayweather and McGregor fight again. It may not take place this year, but according to him, it could take place in the next couple of years. He also thinks that the fact they traded shots on social media could lead to it.

The father of the boxing legend suggested that it should be a slow build as a way to end McGregor’s boxing aspirations.

Floyd’s Father Thinks So