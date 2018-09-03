Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Is Coming? Floyd’s Father Thinks So

Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 has been speculated by fight fans and fighters since their first bout went down in 2017. There have even been reports about the fight potentially going down to the point where early betting odds were released.
The first boxing match between these fighters took place last August in Las Vegas, Nevada and aired live on PPV (pay-per-view) for the low price of $100 for HD and $90 for SD.
As seen in the fight, the UFC champion did show some good things in the ring considering that it was his first outing as a professional. However, he ultimately lost by TKO in the tenth round.
This rematch wouldn’t take place inside of a boxing ring but instead the Octagon, which was based on rumors in early 2018. Obviously, that is not going down as McGregor is slated to challenge for the UFC lightweight title at the UFC 229 PPV event.
Mayweather vs. McGregor 2 Is Coming?
Floyd Senior went on record by stating in a recent interview that he thinks there’s a good chance Mayweather and McGregor fight again. It may not take place this year, but according to him, it could take place in the next couple of years. He also thinks that the fact they traded shots on social media could lead to it.
The father of the boxing legend suggested that it should be a slow build as a way to end McGregor’s boxing aspirations.
Floyd’s Father Thinks So
”It’s sounding like him and Conor McGregor are going to fight,” he said (H/T to MMAMania). “That’s what it sounds like. I don’t know for sure, but I’m just saying the way things are sounding to me. It sounds like [Floyd’s] going to fight again, and Conor McGregor, he wants to fight again. Even though he don’t want to fight again. He’ll fight again just to show his people what he can do – which is nothing.”
”This time here, I’m gonna make sure that he gets stretched out,” Floyd Sr. said. “All the way out of the game. I want to make sure he don’t come back no more. I’m just saying, I think they’re gonna fight the same way,” he said. “I think Conor McGregor wants that win back that he had. Which is never coming back to him anyways. It’s being talked about and it sounds like a lot of interest is in it right now.”