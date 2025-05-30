Maycee Barber Ready to Wreck Everyone on Her Way to the Belt “I don’t care who’s in front of me”

UFC flyweight Maycee Barber is prepared to wreck everyone in her path as she prepares to try and claim gold in the promotion.

Tomorrow night, Maycee Barber faces arguably the biggest fight of her career. She is set to go head to head with Erin Blanchfield and if she wins, there’s an excellent chance that she’ll be rewarded with a world championship opportunity against Valentina Shevchenko. While it isn’t guaranteed, an impressive performance would make it seemingly impossible to not give her the shot.

For Maycee Barber, this has been a long time coming. The 27-year-old has been viewed as a little contender for the longest time and now, she’s finally ready to break out into the mainstream. Of course, Blanchfield will have a thing or two to say about it, but it’s expected to be a pretty competitive fight – and there’s every chance that Barber comes away with a career-defining win.

In order to compete at this level, you need to have a certain ‘do or die’ mentality. Based on this quote alone, we’d say that Maycee Barber is ready to lay it all on the line in the name of winning the big one.

Maycee Barber is ready to prove a point

“I don’t care who’s in front of me – I’m ready to put them all away and get my spot for the belt. I’ve never turned down a fight, never said no, never walked away from anything. There were five different names thrown at me, but the only one that stuck was Erin, and so I took it. Here we are.”

Get ready, fight fans, because this is shaping up to be one of the more fascinating main events of the year thus far – and while there have been bigger names that have competed, the stakes are high here.