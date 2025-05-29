No Hesitation: Maycee Barber Says She’s Ready for Valentina Shevchenko ‘Right Now’

Maycee Barber believes she has what it takes to dethrone UFC flyweight champion Valentina Shevchenko.

Riding a six-fight win streak, Barber will step back inside the Octagon this Saturday night for a main-event clash against Erin Blanchfield at UFC Vegas 107.

With both Blanchfield and Barber holding things down as the fourth and fifth-ranked contenders at 125, a strong showing for either one could result in the winner scoring their first shot at UFC gold.

Asked about a potential clash with the reigning flyweight queen, Barber insisted that she already has all the tools to take out Shevchenko.

“Absolutely. I believe I have what it takes to beat Valentina right now,” Barber said with confidence during her appearance at Wednesday’s UFC Vegas 107 media day.

Maycee Barber and Erin Blanchfield go into UFC Vegas 107 with a heap of momentum

Barber’s scrap with ‘Cold Blooded’ at The APEX in Las Vegas will be her first fight since landing a unanimous decision victory over Katlyn Cerminara more than a year ago. Before that, she strung together a series of wins over Miranda Maverick, Montana De La Rosa, Jessica Eye, Andrea Lee, and Amanda Ribas.

Overall, ‘The Future’ is 14-2 in her mixed martial arts career, with nine of those victories coming under the UFC banner.

As for Blanchfield, ‘Cold Blooded’ has put together an equally impressive run since making her promotional debut in 2021, building a resume that includes wins over former UFC champions Jessica Andrade and ‘Thug’ Rose Namajunas.

The New Jersey native is a solid 7-1 inside the Octagon, including submission finishes against ‘Meatball’ Molly McCann and JJ Aldrich.