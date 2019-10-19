Maycee Barber Overwhelms Gillian Robertson With Strikes – UFC Boston Highlights

Spread the word!













Maycee Barber continued to back up all her statements as she got her third win in the UFC via TKO.

Competing on the main card of UFC Boston, Barber was able to finish Gillian Robertson by overwhelming her with strikes in their women’s flyweight contest.

“The Future” is now 8-0 and clearly put the rest of the division on notice, particularly calling out Paige VanZant for a potential fight in her post-fight interview.

If things continue this way, she may even accomplish her goal of becoming the new youngest UFC champion of all time.

You can watch the finish below:

