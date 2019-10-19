Maycee Barber Grabs TKO Win Over Gillian Robertson – UFC Boston Results

Spread the word!













Next up on the UFC Boston main card is a women’s flyweight bout between Maycee Barber and Gillian Robertson.

Round 1: It’s a striking match so far but neither fighter has yet to hurt the other. Robertson pulls guard and attempts a single leg takedown. They both stand up and are in a clinch position with Barber against the fence. They separate and Barber unleashes a flurry as Robertson can’t handle the volume and the fight gets stopped.

Official result: Maycee Barber defeats Gillian Robertson via first-round TKO (3:04).