Max Holloway Shuts Down Rising Contender Following UFC 232 Callout

Featherweight champion Max Holloway has a lot of options after his recent win over Brian Ortega.

It doesn’t appear rising contender Alexander Volkanovski will be among them, however. Volkanovski recently picked up by far the biggest win of his MMA career when he floored Chad Mendes at UFC 232’s “Fight of the Night” last weekend. After the huge TKO, ‘The Great’ took his opportunity to call out the champ ‘Blessed’ on the microphone.

Volkanovski claimed Holloway hasn’t faced a heavy-handed wrestler like Frankie Edgar or him. He said Holloway couldn’t officially clear out the featherweight division without doing so. The rising Australian contender believes Holloway’s style is a great one. But it’s not one that matches up well with his own.

While he has a lot to say about Holloway, “Blessed” isn’t reciprocating the attention. After talking about his battle with depression, Holloway briefly addressed the situation while accepting the award for 2018’s “Comeback Fighter Of The Year” on the most recent edition of “Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show.”

With big fights against names like Tony Ferguson potentially on the docket, Helwani said Holloway claimed he doesn’t even know who Volkanovski is.