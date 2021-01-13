Max Holloway is not ruling out stepping in for either Conor McGregor or Dustin Poirier.

McGregor and Poirier meet in a lightweight rematch that will headline the upcoming UFC 257 pay-per-view event on January 23 in Yas Island, Abu Dhabi.

However, the first Fight Island event of the year takes place this weekend as Holloway battles Calvin Kattar in a pivotal featherweight headliner on January 16.

Holloway, of course, has faced both McGregor and Poirier in the past, and should either one be unavailable whether it’s due to injury or COVID-19, he would be willing to step in despite competing a week before them.

“We’ll see what happens,” Holloway told SCMP MMA. “First things first, we’ve got Kattar. But I never count nothing out. UFC, I’m just a call away.

“Any weight can get it. I’m willing to fight at anything. I’m a modern-day gladiator and the last time I checked these gladiators back in the day didn’t walk around with a scale.”

In all likelihood, that probably won’t happen especially as a lightweight co-main event between Dan Hooker and Michael Chandler is also taking place at UFC 257.

Regardless, Holloway is expecting a great fight in the headliner as he believes fans are in for a treat.

“That fight is super exciting,” he said. “I hate picking fights but man, those two guys … Conor is looking good. Poirier has been looking good. I can’t wait, I’m excited to be a fan and enjoy the fight. I think fight fans are in for a treat.”

As for his own fight with Kattar, many observers are expecting it to be a purely striking battle and that’s very well what may end up happening.

That said, Holloway plans on utilizing his full arsenal of techniques and may even make use of jiu-jitsu for the first time in a while.

“People keep talking about his boxing. People talk about my boxing a lot,” Holloway added. “I just can’t wait to go in there and mix it up.

“This is MMA. My jiu-jitsu is a whole different part of my game that people don’t really get to see. I love jiu-jitsu. So, we’ll see what happens. If I’ve got to go a little deeper in the bag for that, then so be it.”