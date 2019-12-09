Max Holloway Would ‘Love’ To Box Floyd Mayweather

Spread the word!













Max Holloway is one of many UFC fighters who’d like to mix things up with boxing legend Floyd Mayweather.

Last month Mayweather announced he’d be coming out of retirement in 2020 to fight once more. Initial reports suggest Mayweather is eying a rematch with Manny Pacquiao before fighting another UFC star in a crossover boxing bout. It remains to be seen who that UFC opponent would be.

Speaking to TMZ, Holloway noted that he’d “love” to share the ring with Mayweather, who “Blessed” acknowledges is one of the best to ever do it. (H/T BJPenn.com)

“We’ll see what happens. First thing’s first, I got a big, important fight. But I would love to do that (box Mayweather). He’s one of the best guys ever to do that, and to share the boxing ring with him, that’d be a checklist thing for sure,” Holloway said.

Of course, before Holloway can talk about a potential boxing fight with Mayweather, he has a title defense this weekend. Holloway takes on Alexander Volkanovski in the co-main event of the UFC 245 pay-per-view (PPV) from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 14.

What do you think about a potential boxing match between Holloway and Mayweather?