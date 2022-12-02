Matt Schnell shaves head to make flyweight limit for UFC Orlando fight

Matt Schnell was forced to take drastic measures in order to make weight for his UFC Orlando bout.

Scheduled to square off with streaking flyweight Matheus Nicolau, ‘Danger’ will look to make it two in a row on Saturday night, but before he could make it to the Octagon, he needed to beat the scale. Schnell did exactly that with a little bit of creativity at Friday morning’s official weigh-in. Stepping on the scale, Schnell weighed in at 126.5 pounds, half a pound over the flyweight limit.

Matt Schnell Does What He Needs to Do In Order to Make Weight

Returning later for his second attempt, Matt Schnell had a freshly shaved head and as a result, weighed in at 126 pounds making him good to go for the main card showdown with the Brazilian Nicolau who is yet to experience defeat inside the Octagon.

Debuting for the UFC on season 24 of The Ultimate Fighter, Matt Schnell dropped his first two fights inside the Octagon before going on a four-fight win streak, capturing victories over Marko Beltran, Nioki Inoue, Louis Smolka, and Jordan Espinosa. Since then, ‘Danger’ has gone 2-3 in his last five with losses against Alexandre Pantoja, Rogerio Bontorin, and Brandon Royval.

He last competed at UFC on ABC 3 in July, scoring a second-round submission over Sumudaerji.

Saturday’s UFC Orlando event will be headlined by a middleweight showdown between No. 6 ranked Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson and everyone’s favorite real-life superhero, Kevin Holland. In the co-main event of the evening, former UFC champion Rafael dos Anjos returns to take on Bryan Barberena.