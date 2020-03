Matt Mitrione Steps In For Josh Barnett, Faces Ronny Markes At Bellator 241

Spread the word!













Matt Mitrione will be replacing Josh Barnett to take on Ronny Markes.

Barnett and Markes were originally slated to make their promotional debuts in a heavyweight bout at Bellator 241 which takes place March 13 in Uncasville, Connecticut.

However, Barnett was ruled out by the Mohegan Tribe Department of Athletic Regulations (MTDAR) after he failed a medical requirement. The former UFC champion — who signed with the promotion last April — will have to wait even longer to make his debut.

β€œMr. Barnett has failed a medical requirement by the Mohegan Tribe Dept of Athletic Reg and will not be fighting on the March 13 Bellator event,” MTDAR director Mike Mazzulli told MMA Fighting. β€œHe will not be allowed to fight till he resolves the failed test.”

Bellator has since confirmed that Mitrione will be taking his place.

Mitrione began his Bellator career with a four-fight winning streak including a knockout over Fedor Emelianenko. However, he is winless in his last three outings, the most recent of which was a TKO defeat to Sergei Kharitonov in August.

As for Markes, he is coming off a TKO win over Sigi Pesalelli at PFL 3 last June.

Bellator 241 will be headlined by a featherweight grand prix quarterfinal between current champion Patricio “Pitbull” Freire and Pedro Carvalho.

