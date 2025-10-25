Ľudovít Klein Suffers Horrific Ankle Injury, Still Defeats Mateusz Rębecki – UFC 321 Highlights

Ľudovít Klein and Mateusz Rębecki delivered a blood-soaked brawl at UFC 321 on Saturday.

Both fighters came out slinging heavy leather early, but it was Klein who appeared to land the more significant strikes, busting Rębecki open just below his left eye.

It was more of the same in the second, with both fighters connecting early. Rębecki landed his first takedown roughly two minutes into the round, but he couldn’t keep Klein on the mat for long. Once upright, Klein landed a nasty counter left that wobbled Rębecki.

Still, that didn’t stop the Polish powerhouse from marching forward.

Rębecki landed his second takedown of the fight in the third. This time, he was able to get top control and drop some bombs on Klein. Rębecki worked to get Klein in a crucifix position, but was unable to lock it in. During the exchange, Klein landed a slicing elbow from the bottom that busted open Rębecki, causing blood to pour from his head.

Undeterred, Rębecki continued to throw through the end of the round.

Unfortunately, a strong third from Rębecki wouldn’t be enough to erase the dominant showing Klein delivered in the first two stanzas.

Official Result: Ľudovít Klein def. Mateusz Rębecki via unanimous decision (29-28, 28-27, 28-27).

Following the fight, Klein revealed that he broke his ankle in the third round as Rębecki dragged him to the mat.

Check Out Highlights From Mateusz Rębecki vs. Ľudovít Klein at UFC 321:

