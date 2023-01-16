Mateusz Gamrot calls for shot against Rafael dos Anjos

Mateusz Gamrot wants to fight former UFC lightweight champion Rafael Dos Anjos.

Dos Anjos (32-14) posted a tweet indicating his desire to fight on March 18 in London, England at UFC 286. Gamrot (21-2) responded to the tweet by throwing his name into the mix.

A potential fight between Gamrot and Dos Anjos would be a fight between two lightweight contenders. Gamrot is ranked No. 7 while Dos Anjos is No.8.

Mateusz Gamrot is a Former MMA Champion in His Own Right

Gamrot last fought at UFC 280, where he lost via unanimous decision. Prior to that, he was on a four-fight unbeaten streak. The Poland native is a former KSW featherweight and lightweight champion. He had four total title defenses.

Dos Anjos is a former UFC champion. He defeated Anthony Pettis for the UFC Lightweight title in March 2015. He defended the title once against Donald Cerrone. The Rio de Janeiro native is also the first and only UFC fighter to accumulate eight hours of total fight time inside the octagon. He last earned a submission win over Bryan Barberena last month on UFC on ESPN 42.

