Former UFC middleweight title challenger,Marvin Vettori was involved in a fight with an Italian rapper at a boxing event last night.

Vettori had been in attendance at Top Rank boxing event in Milan, Italy which was headlined by Ivan Zucco and Germaine Brown. Video shows a scuffle braking out at ringside, allegedly starting when rapper and friend of Vettori, Tony Effe came at fellow musician and professional boxer Ion Real Deal, who’s real name is Omar Ngaule Ilunga.

As Ilunga is being pushed, you can spot Vettori landing two hard hammerfists to the unknowing rapper. Ilunga, who holds a 23-2 pro boxing record, falls to the floor before a security guard tries his best to intervene and the brawl continues out of shot.

Last night during a DAZN Boxing event in Milan, Italy, Italian rapper Tony Effe started a brawl with Italian rapper and pro boxer Ion.



Tony's good friend and UFC middleweight Marvin Vettori stepped in and hammer punched Ion knocking him down.



Definitely not a good look for him. pic.twitter.com/CjuPb0DDx6 — Al Zullino (@phre) March 25, 2023

Vettori is fresh off a win over the marauding and highly talented grappler, Roman Dolideze on the main card of the UFC 286. Vettori did his best to evade the powerful Georgian and pick his shots off the counter, using his footwork and movement to stay in the contest. While a close affair and Dolidze seemed to have Vettori in trouble at times, the 29-year-old did enough to earn the judges nod. Vettori jumped up one spot in the rankings and now finds himself at the No.3 spot and has already fought three of the other top five 185lbers.

It’s unclear whether ‘The Italian Dream’ will face any repercussions for the incident.

What do you want to see Marvin Vettori do next?