Marvin Vettori was set to return to action against Robert Whittaker at UFC 275 in Singapore. Unfortunately, an injury forced the Australian to withdraw from the fight.

Still eager to compete, Vettori took to Twitter to call out both Khamzhat Chimaev and Darren Till to step in as a replacement. ‘The Smesh Bro’s’ both ghosted the call out. However, Vettori’s last opponent, Paulo Costa, did make his voice heard and called for the rematch.

Both Vettori and Costa have not fought since their meeting at UFC Vegas 41 this past October. The contest was scheduled for middleweight, but due to a nightmare on the scales for Costa, the bout was contested at light heavyweight. ‘Borrachinha’ showed up just under 20 pounds over the limit. Despite everything falling in Costa’s favor, Vettori showcased incredible heart and determination to defeat Costa via unanimous decision.

Costa requested an immediate rematch with the Italian and refused to fight until given the rematch. Costa has stuck to his guns on that statement. Vettori has expressed no interest in granting Costa a second fight and declined the request via a video on his Instagram.

Marvin Vettori Slams Paulo Costa

“He’s trying to get a fight now, but he can just f—k off,” said Vettori. “You did me dirty and I f—ked you up and that’s over, buddy. That’s over. Get somebody else in between.

“Claim your spot,” continued Marvin Vettori. “You’re behind me. I f—ked you up and I’m talking about Paulo Costa. It makes not a f—king bit of sense for me to fight this motherf—ker. Zero sense for me. Zero. Plus, I f—ked him up with over 20-plus pounds over. F—k this dude. F—k this dude. I got your money, I got the win. Get the f—k away from me, you know? It’s over.”

Despite having no opponent, Vettori stated he would continue camp as normal for a potential replacement. The King’s MMA fighter did toy with the idea of a fight with former middleweight champion Luke Rockhold, whose return seems on the horizon.

