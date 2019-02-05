Marlon Moraes: TJ Dillashaw Is No Longer Bantamweight Champ

On the heels of his fourth straight win, UFC bantamweight Marlon Moraes has declared that he is the best 135-pound fighter in the world.

Moraes looked fantastic on Saturday night as he defeated Raphael Assunção in the first round of their UFC Fortaleza main event match-up. With the win, the “Magic” man became the clear-cut number one contender to division king T.J. Dillashaw.

Moraes’ Claim To The Title

However, Moraes believes that the beating that Henry Cejudo gave to Dillashaw makes him the new bantamweight champ.

“If you ask me, I feel like I am the 135-pound champion. I am the best 135 pounder in the world. The guy, the champion just went down and he lost in 30 seconds against a 125 pounder. So I feel like I am the champion,” said Moraes during a recent interview on Ariel Helwani’s MMA Show. (h/t mmamania)

Who’s Next For Moraes?

Of course, Moraes would be willing to welcome Dillashaw back to the 135-pound division if that’s what the matchmakersrs wanted.

“Whatever they want to do, if they want to bring him up, I am going to be very happy to welcome him and settle this,” he said. “Right now I have no talk about any fight or anything. My only focus is going there and fight for the belt.”

Moraes’ Future

Marlon also revealed that he only has one fight remaining on his current UFC deal. And that if the promotion doesn’t offer him a title fight next, it sounds like “Magic” might be taking his show on the road.

“If not the belt, I am going to move forward and see what I’m going to do. I’m in the sport to be champion, the time comes and the time is now. There is nothing to discuss. I am going to fight for the title and that’s it.”

Moraes should be the next man to challenge for the bantamweight title, but in the UFC, anything is possible and likely.

That being said, the biggest obstacle in Moraes’ way to the title could be Dillashaw vs. Cejudo II. That would leave the Brazilian as the odd man out, but it’s unlikely the UFC lets Moraes walk away in his prime.