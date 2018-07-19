Mark Hunt Returns To Headline UFC Moscow

Mark Hunt has come to the save of the UFC and their main event for the upcoming UFC Moscow event.

If you recall, former UFC heavyweight champion Fabricio Werdum was initially set to fight Alexey Oleynik in the main event of UFC Moscow but plans changed once it was revealed that he had to be pulled from the bout after failing a USADA drug test.

Now, Hunt is slated to take on the fellow heavyweight at this event after the fight was reported back in May by ESPN but the UFC UFC officially announced the fight Thursday morning through the power of social media.

Hunt has hit some rough times as of late by going 1-2-1 in his last four bouts including suffering losses to Brock Lesnar, which was later ruled a no-contest, Alistair Overeem, and Curtis Blaydes while his only victory coming over Derrick Lewis last June in New Zealand. Hunt has fought some of the greatest fighters in the history of the sport including former champion Frank Mir, Derrick Lewis and Roy Nelson throughout his tenure with the promotion.



On the flip side, Oleynik is coming off of an Ezekiel choke victory over Junior Albini at UFC 224 in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil and before that, he had won two of his previous three fights.

UFC Moscow (UFC Fight Night 136) is set to take place on Saturday, September 15, 2018 at Olimpiyskiy Arena in Moscow, Russia with the main card airing on FOX Sports 1 at while the preliminary card will be split broadcasted on FOX Sports 1 and the promotion’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass. The Las Vegas-based promotion will be announcing more bouts for this upcoming event in the coming weeks. Here is the updated card for the show:

Mark Hunt vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Shamil Abdurakhimov vs. Andrei Arlovski

Omari Akhmedov vs. C.B. Dollaway

Merab Dvalishvili vs. Terrion Ware