Mark Hunt Opens Up On Fighting Out His UFC Contract

Mark Hunt opens up on fighting out his current contract with the UFC as he only has one fight left on that deal. Hunt will head to his native Australia for his farewell fight. The respected knockout slugger will take on Justin Willis at the upcoming UFC Adelaide event.

There has been a major issue between Hunt and the UFC, which dates back to his fight against Brock Lesnar. As seen in the fight, Lesnar won a unanimous decision that night which was subsequently overturned when it was revealed he failed two USADA-issued drug tests before the bout.

Hunt’s Decision

This led to Hunt filing a civil suit against Lesnar and the UFC to settle his grievances. He opened up in a recent interview about his decision to depart from the UFC.

“It’s my last one, so I’m happy about that,” Hunt told MMAjunkie. “I’m glad that the UFC has allowed me to do this. It’s great. S now I get to share the stage with Tai and Tyson again and all the Aussie boys, which is great. I just wanted to complete my contract. That’s basically the bottom line. I’m happy where I’m at. I’m at peace with everything, and things are good.”

UFC Adelaide (also known as UFC Fight Night 142) is set to take place on Saturday, December 1, 2018, at Adelaide Entertainment Centre in Adelaide, South Australia.

The longtime MMA star continued by stating that he plans to end his career under a different banner than the UFC. This is even if the UFC attempts to change his mind.