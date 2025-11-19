UFC Qatar Preview: Scousers Take Over in Doha

The UFC are making their long awaited debut in Doha, Qatar this weekend with a stacked fight night. UFC Qatar is headlined by elite lightweights, Arman Tsarukyan vs Dan Hooker is a bout brewed in bad blood and a perfect main event.

The supporting cast are an array of talent hoping to make statements on a historic night. After an unbelievable UFC 322 event in Madison Square Garden welterweight is one of the most exciting divisions in the sport and another top matchup takes place at UFC Qatar. Former champion Belal Muhammed faces off against Ian Machado Garry in the co main event in Doha.

On the prelims two Brits from the North West of England are making their long awaited UFC debuts. Both born in Liverpool and fighting out of top UK Gym NextGenMMA the pair will be hoping to impress on their debut in the big show. Training alongside superstar Paddy Pimblett both men have got an abundance of personality and ability.

Luke Riley vs Bogdan Grad

Luke Riley (ENG) beats Alexander Loof (SWE) during the Cage Warriors 160 MMA event at the BEC Arena, Manchester on Friday 29th September 2023. (Photo by Pat Scaasi/MI News/NurPhoto via Getty Images)

Luke Riley is one of the hottest featherweight prospects in the world, signing for the UFC seemed inevitable and in August he put pen to paper on a UFC contract. His most notable win in his career so far was a barnburner against Alexander Loof in 2023 in a fight of the year. At 11-0 with a sublime highlight reel the future for Riley looks bright and many speculated whom he would face on debut. After a successful 4 year tenure in Cage Warriors, a proven testing ground for European fighters, fighting in front of packed out arenas across the UK Riley looks ready for the global stage.

Tough Romanian Bogdan Grad will hope to steal the hype from Riley at UFC Qatar. Grad is making his third appearance in the UFC. Still in his debut year with the organisation Grad started off well with a TKO win in February out in Riyadh but tasted defeat in Baku with a decision loss to Muhammed Naimov in June. With an 80% finish rate from 15 victories the Romanian poses a threat in every department and could spoil the scouse party out in Doha.

RIYADH, SAUDI ARABIA – FEBRUARY 01: Bogdan Grad of Romania punches Lucas Alexander of Brazil in a featherweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at anb Arena on February 01, 2025 in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC)

Shem Rock vs Nurullo Aliev

Unbeaten in four years Shaqueme “Shem” Rock has applied his trade over in popular Czech promotion Oktagon. During his time in Oktagon Rock had five fights with four victories and one draw, however he also had five cancelled bouts in this time. After fighting out his contract at Oktagon with a record of 12-1-1 there was only one place for Rock to go. A true finishing machine with 11 of his 12 wins coming via finish, nine submission and two TKOs. The grappling is exceptional and will need to be against his unbeaten opponent.

LAS VEGAS, NEVADA – JANUARY 11: Nurullo Aliev of Tajikistan prepares to face Joe Solecki in a lightweight fight during the UFC Fight Night event at UFC APEX on January 11, 2025 in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Photo by Chris Unger/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

Tajikistan’s Nurullo Aliev is 10-0 and has two UFC wins under his belt. Yet to find a finish in the promotion Aliev will hope to get his first finish against debutant Rock in Qatar. Unlike Shem Rock, Aliev does appear to lack finishing potential with only two finishes in his 10 professional wins. Last time out in January he defeated Joe Solecki via decision after almost 2 years out of action.

Do you think both scousers get their arms raised at UFC Qatar?