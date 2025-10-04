Marco Novák Scores Epic Comeback KO Against Daniel Solaja – Oktagon 77 Highlights

Marco Novák delivered an impressive come-from-behind KO to kickstart the Oktagon 77 main card on Saturday.

After likely surrendering the first two rounds to Solaja, Novák delivered a counter one-two in the early part of the third, connecting clean and sending his opponent crashing to the canvas. Novák immediately jumped on his man, looking to finish things on the mat.

As Novák rained down shots from the top, Solaja gave up his back in a desperate attempt to survive. Determined to get the finish, Novák continued his onslaught until the referee was left with no choice but to step in and call for the stoppage half a minute into the final round.

Official Result: Marco Novák def. Daniel Solaja via TKO (right hand to ground and pound) at 0:30 of Round 3.

Check out Highlights From Marco Novák vs. Daniel Solaja at Oktagon 77:

Wou, Novák otočil zápas, který dvě kola prohrával a nádherně ukončil Solaju ve 3.kole TKO. Solaja teda smolař, druhý zápas za sebou, kdy vedl dvě kola a pak ho ztratil 😮 #Oktagon #Oktagon77 #OktagonMMA pic.twitter.com/dYeglJlJV6 — Pavel Trbušek (@PTrbusek) October 4, 2025