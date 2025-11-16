Marat Grigorian Beats Rukiya Anpo in Hard-Hitting War – ONE 173 Highlights

Marat Grigorian continued to show why he’s one of the best kickboxers in the world, defeating Rukiya Anpo in a high-stakes clash at ONE 173 on Sunday.

Coming off a big win over Abdelali Zahidi nearly a year ago, the three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion put on a stellar performance in his return to martial arts’ biggest stage against Anpo.

Putting on immense pressure from the get-go, Grigorian outslugged the Japanese standout in an exciting back-and-forth three-round war, securing a unanimous decision victory and improving his overall record in ONE Championship to 6-3.

With the victory, Grigorian could once again be on the cusp of challenging for kickboxing’s top prize.

Official Result: Marat Grigorian def. Rukiya Anpo via unanimous decision.

Check Out Highlights From Marat Grigorian vs. Rukiya Anpo at ONE 173:

Marat Grigorian and Rukiya Anpo throw down NOW at ONE 173 in Tokyo 💥 Don't miss this featherweight kickboxing banger! @MaratGrigorian @anpo_rukiya



Purchase the PPV NOW to catch the rest of the ONE 173 Main Card!#ONE173 | 🔴 LIVE NOW

🌏 Global PPV 👉 Link in Bio

🇯🇵 PPV (Japan… pic.twitter.com/WQvt5DMtvB — ONE Championship (@ONEChampionship) November 16, 2025