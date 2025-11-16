Marat Grigorian Beats Rukiya Anpo in Hard-Hitting War – ONE 173 Highlights
Marat Grigorian continued to show why he’s one of the best kickboxers in the world, defeating Rukiya Anpo in a high-stakes clash at ONE 173 on Sunday.
Coming off a big win over Abdelali Zahidi nearly a year ago, the three-time GLORY Kickboxing champion put on a stellar performance in his return to martial arts’ biggest stage against Anpo.
Putting on immense pressure from the get-go, Grigorian outslugged the Japanese standout in an exciting back-and-forth three-round war, securing a unanimous decision victory and improving his overall record in ONE Championship to 6-3.
With the victory, Grigorian could once again be on the cusp of challenging for kickboxing’s top prize.
Official Result: Marat Grigorian def. Rukiya Anpo via unanimous decision.