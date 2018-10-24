Khabib’s Manager Responds To McGregor’s UFC 229 Statement

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has a different recollection of UFC 229 than Conor McGregor. And Abdelaziz is blasting McGregor for waiving the white flag in the middle of his match with Khabib Nurmagomedov.
Not surprisingly, Abdelaziz is taking every opportunity to add insult to injury to McGregor following his loss to his client at October 6’s UFC 229. Abdelaziz going so far as to point out that Conor’s “sorry a** team already making some stupid a** excuses.” The animosity is to be expected. After all, Abdelaziz was a frequent target of McGregor during the UFC 229 build up.
Earlier today (Oct 23, 2018) McGregor released a statement with his detailed view of how the fight went down. Khabib’s manager issued a rebuttal for McGregor and company via Instagram.
Needless to say, Abdelaziz did not hold back.
First of all the champion @khabib_nurmagomedov is too busy enjoying his life and his family and does not give a shit what anyone says but this is my response to this weak soul, him and his sorry ass team already making some stupid ass excuses. 1) When a man gets held against his will and listens to you gasp for air, hopeless on your back how do you win a fight? If this was a street fight you’d be done. You got out grappled and out wrestled, looking like a little child. 2) Second round – the wrestler/grappler out struck you and hit you with a K Bomb and put you on your ass, taken down and hit with missile strikes from the guard and getting smashed in front of your whole family & crew. 3) Khabib stood the whole round with you to make a point that you’re a front runner. If you can knock someone else you give up like you did 5 times in your fighting career. THEN YOU MENTIONED THIS IS ONLY BUSINESS YOU PUT YOUR WHITE FLAG IN THE MIDDLE OF BATTLE 4th round – God put mercy in Khabibs heart and decided to show the world you’re a tap machine and put on a neck crank that wasn’t even a choke. The proper technique is 2 on 1 try to peel the arm and defend the neck crank. You put your two hands on the ground and your hand only came up when you were ready to tap. It’s embarrassing, if you would have beat Khabib. It would have been fair and square you win w no excuses. Now If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch. Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the shit you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill
Abdelaziz stated that if a rematch won’t net Khabib 100 million, then a second fight with Conor just doesn’t interest them anymore.
As for Nurmagomedov, his immediate future is unclear. UFC President Dana White has said that Tony Ferguson would likely be the next man up for the Dagestani. However, Khabib has repeatedly teased a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.