Khabib’s Manager Responds To McGregor’s UFC 229 Statement

MMA manager Ali Abdelaziz has a different recollection of UFC 229 than Conor McGregor. And Abdelaziz is blasting McGregor for waiving the white flag in the middle of his match with Khabib Nurmagomedov.

Not surprisingly, Abdelaziz is taking every opportunity to add insult to injury to McGregor following his loss to his client at October 6’s UFC 229. Abdelaziz going so far as to point out that Conor’s “sorry a** team already making some stupid a** excuses.” The animosity is to be expected. After all, Abdelaziz was a frequent target of McGregor during the UFC 229 build up.

Earlier today (Oct 23, 2018) McGregor released a statement with his detailed view of how the fight went down. Khabib’s manager issued a rebuttal for McGregor and company via Instagram.

Needless to say, Abdelaziz did not hold back.

Abdelaziz stated that if a rematch won’t net Khabib 100 million, then a second fight with Conor just doesn’t interest them anymore.

“If you can’t make us 100m we know you can’t go fight somebody else because your ass is not getting a rematch,” Abdelaziz writes. “Go open a liquor store and focus on selling alcohol especially after all the (expletive) you talked. Just stfu and move on. @ufc #100mill.”

As for Nurmagomedov, his immediate future is unclear. UFC President Dana White has said that Tony Ferguson would likely be the next man up for the Dagestani. However, Khabib has repeatedly teased a boxing match with Floyd Mayweather.